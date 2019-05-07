We're one step closer to seeing Emma Stone 's take on Cruella de Vil. The Favourite actress' next film just got a release date. The Disney live-action remake, and prequel to Glenn Close's 1996 take 101 Dalmatians , will be coming to a theater near you next December 23, in 2020.

Disney just announced the film's due date in the wake of its merger with Fox. In the process, it also revealed that the long-awaited next X-Men spinoff, The New Mutants , will be finally seeing the light in April of 2020, two years after its initial release date. No doubt that will offer some consolation to star Maisie Williams, who recently shared that no one in the cast — including Stranger Things ' Charlie Heaton, 13 Reasons Why 's Henry Zaga, and The Witch 's Anya Taylor-Joy — "when the f-ck" it's coming out.

As for Stone's Cruella take, details are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the story will be set in the 1980s and have a "punkish vibe" according to The Hollywood Reporter . What exactly that means is up to anyone to guess. Apparently, though, it will show how Cruella de Vil went from that scene to becoming the Dalmatian-owning villain we know her as.

That transformation may or may not include Nicole Kidman, who, as of this March, was the lead choice for the villain that turned Stone's character into a cruel dog mom. Other actresses up for the part? Emma Thompson, Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore and Demi Moore, according to ComicBook.com. As for the director, I, Tonya 's Craig Gillespie has reportedly signed on, after Alex Timbers allegedly had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts. Gillespie's dry humor and self-aware directorial style seems like an even better match for the always-witty Stone, though, who has yet to make any official statements about the project.

In the meantime, there are plenty of live-action Disney remakes to distract yourself with. Disney has already released the record-smashing Beauty and the Beast , starring Emma Watson, Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt, and Dumbo , the live-action remake you're most likely to have never heard of. (The Tim Burton-directed film opened this past March to mix reviews and relatively low ticket sales.) Of course, next to Cruella , Disney will also soon be releasing Aladdin , The Lion King , Mulan , and, eventually, Pinocchio , The Little Mermaid and Snow White .