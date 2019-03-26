You'd be forgiven for not being able to keep track of all the X-Men spinoffs in the works. Even Maisie Williams , the star of an upcoming one called The New Mutants is struggling with it, as she recently revealed. Specifically, the Game of Thrones star has no idea when it's due out or when the reshoots for it to "make it scarier" are happening — and neither do her cast mates.

Apparently, the film is up in the air as Disney acquires Fox, which was making the Josh Boone-helmed film. “Who knows when the f-ck that’s gonna come out,” Williams comically tells Rolling Stone . In the film, she plays a mutant named Wolfsbane alongside Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things , Anya Taylor-Joy from The Witch , and Henry Zaga from 13 Reasons Why (a teen star-studded cast if there ever was one). But they don't know what's happening with the film either.

According to Williams, when she recently asked Heaton “What the f-ck is going on with this movie?,” he couldn't say. Likewise, Taylor-Joy didn't have an answer either when she was recently questioned about the release date. “That, uh, it’s coming your way at some point!,” she said. “And my character is sassy as fuck and mental and Russian and crazy and I love her.” Williams is still optimistic, though, as she added, “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”

So far, The New Mutants has been plagued with delays — even before the Disney acquisition became official. It was originally due out last April 13, 2018. Then the release date changed to February 22, 2019 — which has also passed — and then it became August 2, 2019. At this point though, it would be somewhat of a miracle if the film actually made that date, considering Boone reportedly had to do 50% of the film in reshoots, which allegedly introduce a new character, as IndieWire notes.

It is still possible though. Fast reshoots have happened before, like with last year's All the Money in the World , which only had one month to replace Kevin Spacey's J. Paul Getty with that of Christopher Plummer.

Either way, there's no shortage of X-Men material to keep you occupied in the meantime.