Emma Stone is not one to shy away from bold hair choices. The actor has sported a variety of shades , ranging from her signature red to Daenerys-level platinum, and she always looks chic.

While attending the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite on Friday, September 28, Stone stepped out with what seems like a full bouquet of fresh roses threaded throughout her hair. As noted by Glamour , the look was created by hairstylist Mara Roszak, who shared a snap of the floral ‘do on Instagram . “How fun is this?” Roszakwrote. “Fresh roses in hair!?” The partner and owner of West Hollywood’s Mare Salon also posted some behind-the-scenes pics of the process in her Insta story, including a “before” shot of the roses at the flower shop.

The flowers themselves were a bright red and yellow, and Roszak arranged them in a gentle zig-zag throughout Stone’s wavy hair, almost giving off a waterfall effect. A few of the buds look like they’re about to form a crown, while others hang loosely from her tresses, as though she stepped off the pages of a fairy tale. To get the look, Roszak used bobby pins and brown-colored hair wire around the rose stems, in order to secure the buds to Stone's hair.

At the premiere, Stone finished off the look with bright green and yellow eyeshadow — and the colors totally complimented her light auburn hair. She opted for a black and white patterned dress with a deep v-neck and flouncy skirt, which she paired with black pumps and minimal jewelry.