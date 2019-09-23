Somehow, one of the biggest trend of the 2019 Emmy Award this year involved wearing two colors that some might have considered an unseemly combination in the past but have been increasingly popular when paired together on the runways.

Forget the classic Hollywood pairing of black and white: Marisa Tomei , Taraji P. Henson , Mandy Moore , and more all arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards wearing gowns that combined pink and red details on their ensembles like they were sartorial Valentine's Day cards. And while the dresses and designers of the outfits were all different, at least two of the actresses met up to laugh about the coincidence on the red carpet. Getting ahead of the narrative so to speak.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Zoe Kazan also appeared on the carpet in pink and red gowns, with Kazan opting for a black gown detailed with long pink and red sleeves tied together into a bow at the midsection, proving there is more than one way to participate in the pink and red trend.

Moore and Watson—co-stars on the family melodrama series This Is Us , which was nominated for five Emmy nominations this year—recognized that they were both matching in their respective red gowns with bright pink, voluminous sleeves and posed for a photo together that Moore shared on Instagram. "Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl," Moore wrote, to avoid any "who wore it best" drama.

The trend extended to menswear, too. James Van Der Beek, who attended the ceremony to support the cast of Emmy-nominated series Pose , arrived in a reddish pink blazer, light pink shirt, and purple bowtie.

Bright pinks, light pinks, fuschias, crimsons—all shades of pink and red are welcome. But really what this all says is that even though February is roughly five months from now, somehow the hottest trend in Hollywood this fall happens to be dressing like a wrapped up heart-shaped box of chocolates you plan to give to your loved on on Valentine's Day.

