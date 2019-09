Emmys 2019: See What Everyone Wore On the Red Carpet

When it comes to the red carpet of the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, there's only one question: Who will be this year's Tracee Ellis Ross? Last year, the actress stole the show in a giant fuchsia Valentino couture gown—a look that, come to think of it, would fit right into the wardrobe of Killing Eve's Villanelle , the role which earned Jodie Comer a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. As for who else is in the running this year, well, that would be pretty much all of Winterfell, meaning the evening will essentially double as a family reunion for the cast of Game of Thrones . From red carpet veterans to brand new ingeneues, see each and everyone one of the nominees' looks, here.