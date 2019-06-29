Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have one of the most private relationships in Hollywood: they don't walk red carpets together, are rarely caught by the paparazzi, and usually only acknowledge their longtime partnership in the occasional interview. So Mendes' latest Instagram post is as close as we are going to get to a home movie from them.

For Flashback Friday, Mendes uploaded a short clip from the underrated 2012 drama The Place Beyond The Pines , which, yes, she did call A Place Beyond The Pines . In the film, like in the clip Mendes shared, she and Gosling are young and in love and taking a picture and it's honestly touching.

In real life, Mendes and Gosling have two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada. They were married in 2016, per Page Six , and their artistic collaboration seems to be the one topic that will actually get them talking about each other. Last month, Mendes said she'd love to work with Gosling on another film, either as his co-star or in one of his directing projects, while in conversation with O . When she was asked about their next potential film together, she replied, "The two times we’ve collaborated, him and I, have been the two best experiences in my career. There’s such special work in The Place Beyond the Pines. We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting. And being in the film Lost River was nothing short of a magical experience. I would love to either act opposite him again or be directed by him at some point. I just love working with him. In a career of 20+ years, to have my two most incredible creative experiences be with him, of course, I’d want a third."

Around the same time, she opened up to Women's Health magazine about the decision to have kids, despite not always seeing motherhood as her path in life. The change came about, she said, because of "falling in love with [Gosling]. Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Well, that settles it. Either they need to do another movie together or they need to cease and desist being so cute, because these little tidbits of adorability are too much to handle.

