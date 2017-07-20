In the long-running saga to cast the next James Bond , there seem to be two camps, those who want to continue with same white straight guys who have played 007 for the past 45 years and those who want a radical departure from the past. Should a woman play pop culture’s most iconic spy , or should a brand new role be fashioned for a woman to be just as suave, smart and bold as Bond has been for 24 films, a character who can inspire her own kickass franchise. W contributor Marisa Acocella falls in the latter camp, and so when we asked her to imagine a spy hero for today, she came up with Stella Strong, chic international woman of mystery. “A woman should play James Bond, but why not change Bond and go beyond,” Acocella says. Taking inspiration from the kitsch and style of Roger Moore ’s Bond films, this new comic strip opens as our heroine is vacationing in the Maldives with a super hot boy toy when, suddenly, she gets a distress call…

Illustrations by Marisa Marchetto for W Magazine.

