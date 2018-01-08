The full trailer for Jennifer Lawrence 's Russian ballerina spy movie is here, and not only does it have all the trappings of a fun, sexy thriller (A tragic past, seduction, murder), but there's some very unique elements as well: Russian spies who watch BDSM porn for training, inexplicably British accents, and a very Aronofsky-esque ballet recital.

In September, we got the first teaser trailer for Red Sparrow , and Lawrence didn't speak one word in the minute-and-a-half clip. The brief teaser didn't reveal much beyond the film's basic premise, which revolves around a clandestine program in Russia that teaches pretty people how to be assassins. In the much longer trailer that dropped on Monday, we get an entire backstory for Lawrence's character, Dominika Egorova, icily relayed by Lawrence in a Russian accent. The clip opens with Dominika, a Russian ballerina, telling her mother that she has to "go away for a while."

Then, she tells an unseen listener, "I was told to take a man to a hotel," as she slinks down a gilded hall in a sparkly red dress. "They said he was an enemy of the state." The man in question orders her to take off her dress, and it cuts to a montage of Dominika's mother crying on the floor and then receiving treatment in a hospital. "And in exchange, my mother would get the doctor she needed." Unfortunately, seduction wasn't the only thing "they" had in mind. "Instead, they cut his throat," Lawrence continues, as the man is murdered off-screen. "There could be no witnesses. So, they gave me a choice—die, or become a Sparrow."

Thus begins Dominika's recruitment into the Sparrow program, where she and an entire academy of Russian youngsters are shaped by the headmistress, played by Charlotte Rampling, into seductive, manipulative killer agents. Her next target is a CIA operative, played by Joel Edgerton, who propositions her to turn against her handlers and become a double agent.

Red Sparrow will be in theaters March 2.

Related: Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Are the Quintessential Hollywood BFFs