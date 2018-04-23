After a short tease last week, the full length trailer for Crazy Rich Asians is finally here. On Monday, The Ellen Show debuted the hotly anticipated adaptation of Kevin Kwan's novel of the same name , and to borrow a phrase from Skylar Grey's trailer-scoring song, it looks "glorious."

The clip begins with Rachel Chu (Constance Wu ) sitting down with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), at a swanky New York bar. "We've been dating for about a year now, and it's about time people met my beautiful girlfriend. What about us taking an adventure east?" says Nick. "Like, Queens?" asks Rachel, but no, Nick means Singapore, where, unbeknownst to Rachel, the Youngs are the biggest developers in Asia. That makes Nick "like the Prince William of Asia," as Rachel puts it, although he says he's "really more of a Harry." The rest of the trailer gives us a look at Rachel's journey through Singapore, where she has to navigate lavish, Great Gatsby -esque parties (one even has a 1920s theme), rub shoulders with Nick's family, and face down his mom (Michelle Yeoh), who is not at all convinced that Rachel's the right fit for her son. "I know this much," she says during one tense showdown in an ornately decorated mezzanine. "You will never be a Young."

We'll find out if Rachel proves her wrong on August 17.

Watch the rest of the Crazy Rich Asians trailer, below.

