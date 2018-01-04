Mary J. Blige and Allison Janney might be competing against each other for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, but the pair seems to have already put the competition aside in favor of more important matters: They're two of just several major actresses who've already pledged to wear black to the Globes to raise awareness of the new anti-harassment initiative Time's Up, which 300 women, including Selena Gomez , Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, and Shonda Rhimes, all expressed their support for on the first day of the new year.

Following the Harvey Weinstein exposé late last year, which finally opened the floodgates for discussing the rampant sexism and sexual abuse that exist in Hollywood, their move to organize seems only natural. What makes Time's Up so unique, though, is that its supporters plan not to just take action in their own industry, but across plenty of other fields, too—to the point that its four main initiatives sound semi-quixotic, like "a legal defense fund, backed by $13 million in donations, to help less privileged women—like janitors, nurses and workers at farms, factories, restaurants and hotels—protect themselves from sexual misconduct and the fallout from reporting it."

Actions like those will undeniably take time, but many are already getting moving on their fourth, much simpler and more immediate request, which was in fact first announced last month: "That women walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes speak out and raise awareness by wearing black."

Gal Gadot , who dominated 2017 with Wonder Woman , and Saoirse Ronan , who's up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for her role in Lady Bird , are just some of those who, along with Blige and Janney, confirmed that they'll be wearing black on Sunday. "I’m bringing one of my best friends with me and she’ll be wearing black also," Ronan said at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards this week. "The relationships between women are so strong when you have them and it’s about time that we get to experience that in our industry, too, you know?"

"There’s so many women that don’t get a chance to speak in other industries that are not the film industry, the music industry. It’s important for us to stand up for them so they can get a chance to speak," Blige added. "I am one of those women, so, you know, I don’t want to go into detail about that and I haven’t, but I am, and I stand with those women. I champion them."

Gadot wore a bright yellow gown to accept the festival's Rising Star Award—one she'll definitely be switching out for Sunday. And while Janney hasn't decided exactly what she's wearing yet, one thing's for certain: "I will be in a black dress," she confirmed. And, perhaps more importantly, "proud to be standing there with the other actresses."

