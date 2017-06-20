Photographs by Craig McDean, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Didier Malige at Art Partner; makeup by Peter Philips for Dior; manicure by Chelsea King for Orly at Celestine Agency. Set design by Miguel Bento at Streeters; Retouching: Dtouch; Produced by Kyle Heinen For Rosco Production; Digital Technician: Nicholas Ong; Photography Assistants: Nick Brinley, Maru Teppei, Kris Shacochis, Brian Bee; Fashion Assistants: Ryann Foulke, Dena Giannini; Hair Assistant: Jenelle Oldham; Makeup Assistant: Miguel Ramos; Production Assistants: Mike Stacey, David Singh, Bean Bielski, Andres Raygoza.

As Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot kicked butt and took names. Thanks in large part to Gadot's epic performance, the movie directed by Patty Jenkins smashed all kinds of box office records and raked in $100.5 million in domestic sales its opening weekend , making it the best-selling opening in history for a film directed by a woman. It's now on track to possibly becoming the highest-grossing movie of D.C.'s post-Christopher Nolan extended universe. It could very well best both Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman , and has been responsible for lifting up the rest of the D.C. universe in its rising tide.

That's great. But what's not great? How much Gadot was paid for her history-making performance: $300,000.

According to Variety , Gadot revealed in 2014 that she signed on for three movies with Warner Bros.— Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman , and the upcoming Justice League —at a rate of $300,000 per film. The Daily Dot notes that though this is on par with actors in other multi-contract superhero films; Chris Evans apparently received a similar $300,000 paycheck for Captain America .

But Gadot's paycheck does shed light on Hollywood's gender disparity issue. According to Forbes , Henry Cavill made $14 million for his role as Superman in Man Of Steel , which was his first appearance in the franchise. Hmm.

Though the initial payout might seem low, there is still a chance for Gal to earn more money on the wildly successful film. According to The Daily Dot , many actors receive bonus checks when their movie performs well at the box office, which Wonder Woman undoubtedly has. Now that a Wonder Woman sequel has officially been confirmed, it's likely that Gadot and her team were able to negotiate a higher salary in her the contract for the next films in the franchise.

