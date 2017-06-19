No one ever claimed motherhood was easy, but isn't it comforting to know that even Wonder Woman has a rough night with the kids every now and then? Gal Gadot , the actress who stars as the super-powered Amazon in the record-breaking film , took to Instagram over the weekend to share an encouraging, albeit very real, note about being a mom, proving she is, in fact, a true hero.

You'll recall that Gadot was actually pregnant while shooting Wonder Woman — a fact she opted to hide from producers to avoid any special treatment. In March, she gave birth to her second daughter, Maya , who joined big sister, Alma, born in 2011. And according to Gadot, sometimes juggling two kids can be a real handful.

Accompanying a close-up, seemingly make-up free photo taken by her husband, Yaron Varsano , the Israeli actress wrote on Instagram, "Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old." But lack of sleep or no, she's not bitter. She continued, "Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano."

