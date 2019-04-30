Over the first four months of the year, one thing has become abundantly clear: Game of Thrones is everywhere . As the final and eighth season chugs on after the Battle of Winterfell , people who haven't seen the show are increasingly in the minority, or so it seems. Amazingly, though, one of the actors behind show's central characters Bran Stark, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright , has revealed that his girlfriend hasn't even seen one episode of Game of Thrones .

Wright dropped that bombshell when discussing his plans for viewing the show's May 19 finale in real time. “I’m really excited to see it,” he told E! News. “I think I might get a bunch of mates together."

He then shared that one person in his life who might not end up watching is his girlfriend. "My girlfriend said she’ll watch it with me but she’s never seen an episode before in her life," he explained, "so I’m not sure she’d enjoy that very much.”

At this point, she would have an ungodly amount of catch up to do to prepare for the episode. It would take two and a half days just to watch up until season 8, and that's without taking any breaks for, you know, sleeping or the bathroom. Not to mention, that doesn't include all of the supplemental reading one would want to do to understand what exactly is happening in the dense show.

Either way, it apparently does not affect their relationship, especially now that Wright is done playing Bran, or the Three-Eyed Raven, as he now insists on being known. Emotionally, Wright has already closed this chapter of his life, which began before the show premiered in 2011. “It was really sad," he said of retiring from playing the character. "Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird. I’m never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I’ve got to play for the last ten years of my life. It’s a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional.”

As for how the rest of the cast is dealing with the finality of the show, they're already looking ahead to the next hangout. “I think a lot of us will be keen to do the reunions,” he said. “We’ve got a little group chat so people are always popping up ideas in there of when we should hang out. Somebody mentioned Ibiza. We’ll have to see.” Maybe by then Wright's girlfriend will have accumulated enough talking points about the show to join.

