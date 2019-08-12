Last month, Gigi and Bella Hadid went on a glamorous vacation to Mykonos, Greece, aka the home of many a Lindsay Lohan meme. They headed to the island to celebrate older sister Alana Hadid’s 34th birthday, and posted several envy-inducing Instagrams. But while the vacation looked pretty idyllic, Gigi issued a friendly reminder that Instagram isn’t real life–something we all could stand to remember more often. On her new film account , @gisdisposable, Gigi announced that she and Bella were robbed in Greece.

“Mykonos film in,” she captioned the snap. “PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

Fans are expressing support and sympathy for the models’ ordeal, but commenters are also angry with Hadid for discouraging her millions of followers from visiting the island.

TMZ reports that the home the Hadids rented in Mykonos was ransacked, and that burglars took all their valuables. The Hadids came home one night to find their things thrown everywhere. “We're told everyone's stuff was scattered throughout,” wrote the outlet. “Well, not the expensive stuff ... since items like jewelry, clothing, purses and sunglasses were all jacked.”

Loading View on Instagram

The trip was cut short after the robbery, and a police report was filed. And while Gigi and Bella have yet to come forward with more details, their father Mohamed Hadid spoke to TMZ outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, telling a reporter that the girls were “traumatized” by the incident, but that “nobody got hurt, thank God.”

Hadid added that his daughters were out with their bodyguards at the time of the burglary. "I think [Gigi] tried to call an airport to take off," he said. "She had a traumatising [experience]. They were out and they had the body guards with them, but when they were out, the house was robbed. [Burglars] broke into the house while they were out. Nobody got hurt. Personal things [were taken]. Gigi and Bella [had things taken]."