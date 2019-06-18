If quirky micro-influencers and gallery girls populate your Instagram feed, then the mismatched earrings trend might feel like old news. But for the rest of the population, including Gigi Hadid , it's just gaining momentum. The model recently discovered the unexpected jewelry look and stepped out wearing two mismatched earrings when she attended Heron Preston's menswear presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

Instead of opting for those squiggly statement earrings that have become almost cliché, Hadid went in a more novel direction. She wore a long dangling earring with an actual toy car hanging off it and another totally different, more classic earring with a drop stone. The bold earrings look paired well with the eclectic necklace she wore that consisted of different kinds of chain link, and the graffiti-strewn beige silk suit she stepped out in without any kind of shirt underneath. Hadid finished the look with a pair of slides that were spiked with stiletto heels and a disposable camera that she carried around.

This isn't the first time Hadid has gone in a novelty direction with her earrings. Just a couple of months ago, she got Coachella-ready with a pair of mismatched earrings consisting of a knitted goldfish and a seashell, which she coordinated with layered necklaces and bracelets, a tie-dyed vest, and teeny Louis Vuitton bag.

Which is all to say, these looks are a long way from where Hadid started when she entered modeling. Hadid has talked about her turning point, stylewise, which happened around 2017, when she told Elle , "More recently I’m really dressing for myself and not for the world and for what people expect me to wear. I really try to wake up in the morning and put something on that excites me and motivates me to have a fun day…I love statement pieces that are a little wild. Now I get to wear a lot cooler clothes, I am really lucky to get to play with clothes in that way." What trend will Hadid discover next?