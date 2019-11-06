Gigi Hadid left her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday evening to run a quick errand. She wore leggings, a cozy-looking top from her collaboration with Reebok, and a cropped black puffer. She looked like a supermodel in leggings, because that is what she was. But apparently that did not satisfy some of her more rabid stans, who were displeased with the outfit’s lack of glamour (though she of course looked much, much nicer than any of us when we quickly hit the bodega or something. She was even wearing lipstick!). Hadid was not having it!

In a response to a since-deleted tweet, Hadid expressed her frustration and disappointment with fans who expect her to dress for red carpets 24/7. “U guys need to calm tf down sometimes,” she wrote. “It’s called stepping out to do one errand—not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently.”

“Not just talking about this specific comment,” she added. “U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.”

We never thought we’d say this, but being a 24-year-old world-famous and widely beloved supermodel sounds exhausting. Who cares if Gigi Hadid throws on leggings when she hits up CVS? Must people continue to comment on the amount of skin a woman chooses to show or not show (ahem, Kanye )? She is constantly photographed (and photographing others! ) in gowns and expertly styled streetwear. The woman deserves a night off! We hope she wears stained sweatpants next time.