Kim Kardashian West is wondering if it’s time to hang up her bike shorts.

In a new interview on The Real , Kim spoke about the recent, controversial episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which husband Kanye West expressed (misogynistic) misgivings about his wife’s wardrobe. A refresher: the night before the 2019 Met Gala, Kanye told Kim that he found her custom Thierry Mugler dress to be inappropriate.

"I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids," he said. "A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who though?"

While filming, Kim fired back, appropriately annoyed with her husband. But on The Real , she revealed that she took his concerns seriously. “He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change,” she said. “It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very conscious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TV in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room.”

Taking televisions out of toddlers’ bedrooms is probably wise. But they took it further. “I actually agree with [Kanye],” Kim added. “But I’m always going to be me. We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of four and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?”

To which we would say, Kim, it is time to stop whenever you want to stop. If you wish to revert to a wardrobe of all Yeezy-designed Mennonite garb that is your choice, but should you decide to wander the Calabasas Erewhon in custom corsets until the day you die, that would be cool, too. Jesus may be King , but so is Mr. Pearl.