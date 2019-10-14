Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans are not pleased with Kanye West .

On Sunday night’s episode of KUWTK , fans got an inside look at how Kim Kardashian West’s custom Mugler look for the 2019 Met Gala came together. Designer Thierry Mugler came out of retirement to design the outfit just for her, turning Kardashian West into a slick latex mermaid dripping with droplet-like crystals. She wore a custom corset by famed designer Mr. Pearl, which made her waist look teensy tiny, like perhaps she’d had rib removal surgery. And as we saw on KUWTK, husband Kanye West was not happy about it.

Kim spent nearly a year preparing the look, and the night before the gala, at Kim’s final fitting, her husband decided to voice his disapproval.

"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin' at all these girls,” said Kanye. “And then looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'"

"I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids," he added. "A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who though?"

Kim did not appreciate this take. "The night before [the gala] you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?” she said. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety... I don’t need any more negative energy."

Kanye kept up the whole 1950s he-man thing, saying, "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.” Kim shot back, saying "You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you're in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you."

Kanye has taken a certain amount of control over his wife’s image, beginning with the infamous KUWTK episode in which he cleaned out her entire closet . He has since handled the creative direction on a number of Kim’s shoots, shot her topless for the “Bound 2” music video, and enlisted his wife as a model for his Yeezy line, profiting off of her famously sexy image. And so fans didn’t take his remarks on the show too kindly.