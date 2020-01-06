Ansel Elgort is one of those figures you can't quite imagine being down for a long stretch of time. Something about the young actor, who moonlights as an EDM DJ under the name Ansolo, just strikes you as blissfully untroubled. But Elgort's post- Baby Driver career hasn't quite developed as expected. Last year's The Goldfinch was one of the more notable flops of fall, and to add insult to injury, Elgort has very publicly lost out on major roles like the young Han Solo gig and the lead in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic .

Yet, when the 25-year-old showed up at the Golden Globes on Sunday night he did so with glitter around his eyes, polish on his nail, and a song in his heart (as he demonstrated by belting out a tune while presenting alongside Dakota Fanning, much to the Internet's fascination). It seems that 2020 very much could be Elgort's year (he's starring in two hotly anticipated musical adaptations), and he's already started it out by having the best 2020 so far.

Indeed, Elgort's year started off with Page Six trumpeting, "Unlikely duo of Ansel Elgort and Mariah Carey spent NYE in Dominican Republic." While the headline evoked notions of an unlikely celebrity friendship, it turns out the pair just happened to be vacationing, separately, at the same resort.

As expected, Elgort was instead spending time with his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. The pair posted a beach photo from the trip, though the particular way Elgort managed to hoist Komyshan up has caught the internet off guard.

Upon their return to America, Elgort and Komyshan, who have dated since 2012, were greeted with a small spree of engagement rumors, but TMZ quickly shut them down . They were spotted at a jewelry store, but it was just for a fitting for the Golden Globes.

Indeed, Elgort did arrive with a bejeweled butterfly brooch attached to his petrol-blue Tom Ford tuxedo jacket, but the more talked-about aspect of his fit last night was the slight homage to Euphoria makeup. In a red carpet (surprisingly?) free of the gender-neutral styling stunts of young Hollywood actors, Elgort arrived with his nails painted white and a thin smattering of glitter around his eyes.

Later, Elgort presented Best Original Song alongside Dakota Fanning and decided to break into song himself, with a giggling Fanning by his side.

But Elgort has plenty of reasons to enter 2020 sparkly eyed and singing. His biggest role of the year will, undoubtedly, be Tony in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated remake of West Side Story . Elgort will also top line the HBO Max drama Tokyo Vice (Tony-winning playwright J. T. Rogers and acclaimed director Michael Mann are behind the scenes, so the show has quite the pedigree). Clearly, things are looking great for Elgort. Hopefully the year might finally bring confirmation of that long-rumored Baby Driver sequel, too. At least someone is having a good 2020.