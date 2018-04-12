Gwyneth Paltrow is going off the rails at this very moment, downing sugary margaritas and full-gluten tortilla chips, while celebrating her bachelorette party in Cabo, Mexico. At least, we can all hope that's the case. Even lifestyle gurus deserve to let loose, and Paltrow has certainly waited long for the opportunity to do so. The actress and Goop mastermind is preparing to marry her fiancé Brad Falchuk, who she first started seeing three years ago, in her first-ever wedding, as she recently announced in Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue .

“I’m excited about everything!” she previously told People , “I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.” (Paltrow and her conscious uncoupled ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.)

Like most other 21 year olds, Paltrow will will be surrounded by her crew for the occasion. Among the invitees? Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney, two of Paltrow's many high-profile friends. Back in 2015, Paltrow told Howard Stern per Us Weekly . "My best famous friend is Cameron Diaz," she said. "Jay and Beyonce are my others." Though, Beyoncé likely isn't attending as she's been putting in 11-hour rehearsal days ahead of her headlining performance at this year's Coachella, which begins tomorrow.

Nonetheless, Paltrow reportedly couldn't be more thrilled to be in Cabo with her besties. “She looked ecstatic," as a source told People . They have many fun activities planned, including pool time, spa and fun dinners.”

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her relationship with Falchuk in a joint statement after their engagement, saying, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship." Then, she went deeper about their connection in Goop Magazine. “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow said, talking about going on her second marriage. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”