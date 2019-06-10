Gwyneth Paltrow , conscious uncoupling pioneer, does not live with her husband, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk . In an interview with the Sunday Times , the lifestyle mogul revealed that Falchuk stays at her home four nights a week, and then sleeps at his own place when his children, Brody and Isabella, come to stay. Paltrow explained that her “intimacy teacher,” Michaela Boehm, said that this is the best way to keep the relationship fresh. “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she told the paper.

We agree. The arrangement sounds like an absolute dream, like most things in Paltrow’s impeccably curated life (minus the yoni eggs). If you have vast amounts of disposable income at your disposal, why not go for it? This is perhaps one of her most admirable public choices.

The star’s entire family life is pretty enviable. She frequently spends time with ex-husband Chris Martin—they even celebrated Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson . Paltrow also spoke to the Times about Johnson, saying she “adores” her and calling her a “fantastic woman.” She frequently brings the younger actress on family vacations. Paltrow even took the whole gang along for her honeymoon. "So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends (all went)," she told Good Morning America. . It was a very modern honeymoon."

Last year, Paltrow talked to WSJ about Falchuk keeping his own place, saying that the couple lived separately in part due to concerns about their children. They thought keeping their children in separate houses would be most sensitive to their needs. “We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly,” she said. “It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing.”

This all sounds ludicrously healthy, much like the annual Goop detox.