Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk stoked excitement and anticipation for their wedding for months leading up to the late-September beachside nuptials : In January, they confirmed their engagement in the Sex & Love issue of Goop magazine; in April, they celebrated with a star-studded engagement party and didn't hesitate to commemorate the gathering on social media soon after; and several times throughout these pre-wedding months, Paltrow readily opened up about the planning process. But once the actual ceremony had come and gone, in the Hamptons on September 29, it was all but radio silence from the pair. Finally , on Friday, after forcing Goop acolytes to suffer through more than a month of this painful lack of details, Paltrow and Falchuk shared photos and stories from their big day on Paltrow's lifestyle site—and, as was to be expected, it was well worth the wait.

Foremost among the wedding album's 47 photos is a shot of Paltrow and Falchuk walking down the aisle moments after tying the knot. Holding each other's hands, the newlyweds sport matching massive grins as their guests—including a white Monique Lhuillier dress–clad Apple Martin, Paltrow's 14-year-old daughter with ex Chris Martin—shower them with green leaves. Falchuk wore a charcoal gray Tom Ford suit over a white shirt and black tie, while Paltrow had an especially Goop-y glow in a Valentino Couture gown that featured cap sleeves and a sheer lace overlay, which, per the site's dispatch, "defies adjectives." She wore her hair down, in her signature soft waves, with a simple, floor-length veil pinned at the back. Underneath the white ceremony tent, which had a partially open ceiling to allow in sunlight and views of the Hamptons house's backyard, as seen in the photo, Paltrow and Falchuk exchanged vows in front of a greenery-covered arch, with candles in glass vases scattered on the ground and more greenery lining the aisle.

Paltrow shared the same photo on her Instagram feed on Friday, writing, "Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives."

Pinterest John Dolan

According to Goop , the wedding festivities spanned two days in Amagansett, beginning with a "rustic and cozy" rehearsal dinner under the stars, during which guests were treated to a meal from Argentine chef Francis Mallmann and the musical stylings of the Rocky Neck Bluegrass Band. The next day, Paltrow got ready with a small group of friends that included Cameron Diaz , with makeup done by Gucci Westman and her beachy waves courtesy of Orlando Pita. After the ceremony, the party kicked off with a cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down dinner from chef Mario Carbone (a "very special, full-circle moment," since Paltrow and Falchuk's first date was at one of Carbone's restaurants), then a toast with Ruinart Champagne. For dessert, guests chose between either carrot or chocolate-and-vanilla mini-cakes, a "compromise" between the couple. Finally, before hitting the dance floor after dinner, Paltrow had a "quick change" into a crisp white Stella McCartney romper with a chic knee-length cape. As if it wasn't obvious enough from the gorgeous snapshots, Goop confirmed that the whole weekend was filled with "beauty, love, and very happy people."

