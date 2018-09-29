The European royal nuptials have been dominating our bridal radars for far too long. Thankfully, Academy Award-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly stepping up to the plate (er, altar) this weekend. After much speculation, the daughter of Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow will supposedly wed her fiance Brad Falchuk , the powerful TV producer whose credits include the hit series Glee , on which Paltrow guest-starred, on Saturday, September 29,

Last night's rehearsal dinner was at a friend's home in the Hamptons. But not just any friend. Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld reportedly hosted Paltrow, Falchuk and "some of their closest family and friends," per a source that spoke to Radar Online . Appropriately for the last-gasp-of-warmth weather, there was a large tent outside and a jazz band playing.

According to Radar , the wedding will be small, with fifty or so guests. Robert Downey, Jr., who plays Iron Man to Paltrow's Pepper Potts in the Avengers movies, is apparently in town to attend. A source told People that Paltrow has been running errands in preparation for the wedding, but isn't stressed. “Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy,...They spent most of the day apart. Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled...She also seems very excited!”

We don't know when, if, or how we might see pictures from the ceremony, but we can certainly hope for a glimpse at the "fairytale wedding" a source promised Entertainment Tonight . And most importantly, it'll be a family affair. Paltrow is famously close with her ex-husband , Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, often spending time together with their kids, Apple and Moses. Per ET , "Gwyneth has included her kids in some of the planning and they can’t wait. They adore Brad and are excited for their mom...Brad will be a wonderful husband to Gwyneth because he truly grounds her in every way."

Grounded Gwyneth Paltrow. We shall believe it when we see it.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Apple Martin on Instagram, Proves She Looks Exactly Like Mom