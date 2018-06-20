Gwyneth Paltrow has already celebrated her impending nuptials with a black-tie engagement party and a wild bachelorette bash —next on deck is her wedding.

The 45-year-old actress and Goop founder apparently has plans to wed fiancé Brad Falchuk just after summer's official end at her Hamptons home, a source revealed to Page Six . The Amagansett Retreat is one that Paltrow used to share with ex-husband Chris Martin, but one can only assume has since been saged, cleansed, and steamed since their 2014 conscious uncoupling.

Whether the vibe of the post-Labor Day nuptials will be beach-y and relaxed or lavish and over-the-top remains to be seen, including to Paltrow herself. At her Goop Health Summit in Los Angeles this month, she revealed that she's "not that involved" in the wedding planning.

"I'm very busy so I'm actually not that involved in it, I have so much going on and I'm sort of outsourcing that," she told E! at the summit. "I'm probably the least bridezilla person probably to a fault that has ever come across my wedding planner's office doors."

Falchuk and Paltrow got engaged in November 2017 after first meeting on the set of his show Glee back in 2014, when she made a guest appearance. They made their red carpet debut a year later at the premiere of another one of Falchuk's shows, Scream Queens, and then began consistently appearing on each other's Instagram accounts in the years since.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin May Be Hollywood's Most Mature Divorced Couple