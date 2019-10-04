Finally, there's something that makes Gwyneth Paltrow relatable to the rest of us: her inability to keep track of the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

The actress stirred up some hoopla when she revealed that she didn't really know who Spider-Man: Homecoming 's Tom Holland was—and was apparently unaware that they appeared in the same film . She also did not recognize Sebastian Stan , who plays Bucky Barnes in Captain America . But Paltrow, who plays Tony Stark's assistant-slash-fiancée Pepper Potts in the Avengers and Iron Man movies (and apparently also for a few moments in the most recent installment of Spider-Man ), set the record straight on why she kept getting mixed up.

“This is so embarrassing,” she admitted during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. “I just got confused. There’s so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought it was an Avengers movie, but it was not," she explained of her inability to place Spider-Man: Homecoming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also admitted she never even saw the film.

But can we really blame Paltrow, when there are 43 Marvel movies to date, and when she only had short cameos in the ones that she was confused about? Keeping up with the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, what with its serialized additions to the Disney+ streaming lineup, would be a full time job. She's already got one of those .

