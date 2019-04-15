On Saturday afternoon, it was impossible to miss Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Yes, there were hundreds of people milling about the Sands Hotel and Spa in Indian Wells, California, bopping to DJ sets from St. Vincent and Snoop Dogg, not to mention the fact that Bieber was hidden away in a shaded cabana. But once you spotted her, it was impossible to ignore the model, her blonde hair piled on the top of her head in a high ponytail and large gold hoop earrings dangling from her ears.

If Bieber appeared like the sun that the party was orbiting around, it was because, well, she kind of was. This was Levi's annual Party in the Desert, and Bieber had just been named the face of Levi’s 501 denim. Naturally, Bieber was wearing a pair, despite the hot Coachella sun. “I know how they fit me,” she explained. “Today I went for something a little baggier, because I was feeling the boyfriend look. But I also brought a lot of the 501 cutoffs, because it is so hot out.”

Suffice to say, Bieber is firmly pro jorts —at least now that she knows what the word means. “Jorts? Like cutoffs?” she asked. Correct. “Oh, love.” In fact, she’s even on board for guys wearing them. “If they are not too tight, I think it can be fire.” As part of her role as the face of 501s, Bieber reimagined her favorite styles, adding hints of neon, which she modeled in the brand’s new campaign. Among her favorite pieces—besides the jorts—is an oversize jean trucker jacket. “I always want jackets to be a bit baggier, and look like you stole it from your boyfriend, or whatever it is,” she said. “I wear that jacket a lot. I like things that are customized and personalized.”

She had just shed her jacket for the day (again, it was hot out), revealing a black lingerie bustier tucked into her jeans—a look indicative of her overall festival fashion vibe for the weekend. “I’ve been doing different things every day,” she said. “Yesterday I did a white bustier with baggy jeans. Tomorrow I’m going to do a sparkly little dress with sneakers for Ariana [Grande].”

And as for who she’s looking forward to seeing perform? “I’m really looking forward to seeing Billie Eilish,” she said. “I love her a lot. I think she’s fantastic, and I’ve never seen her live. And I’m excited to see Ariana —you can’t go wrong.” So was she more of a “Thank U, Next” or “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” type of girl? As it turns out, Bieber goes even deeper when it comes to Grande fandom. “I’m really into ‘Monopoly,’ her new song with Victoria Monet,” she said. “That’s my shit right now.”