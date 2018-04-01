Halle Berry is Secretly the Ultimate Fitness Blogger

Since it's no secret that Halle Berry is one of Hollywood's most age defying actresses, it should come as no surprise to learn that the Oscar winning actress is also a fitness aficionado. What may be a bit of a revelation to cause fans however is that she's turned her Instagram account into a inspirational fitness guide. She's basically the best celebrity fitness blogger in the game. She offering her best nutritional and workout advice to her 2.6 million followers. Alongside trainer Peter Lee Thomas, the 52-year-old shares a thorough breakdown of her chiseled physique--and how you can achieve something like it too. Apparently that involves not only lots of stretching, yoga, boxing, and exercises to keep "ta ta’s right," but some mental and spiritual adjustments as well. "I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain," she writes.

Here, a closer look into Berry's ultimate fitness tips.

"You decide today that you are worth it! Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU! You don’t need a fancy gym to get started - all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle."

"Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health."

"When you want to quit because you can’t do something easily or you see no real change, that is when real change is about to occur. This is the most important time to stick with it. I say this to you because I say it to myself every day. I encourage you to not give up and STICK WITH IT!"

"Many women I know often complain that gravity is taking hold of their breasts and they struggle to “keep 'em up”. For me, working out my chest muscles have been key to keeping the ta ta’s right."

"It’s another one of my favorite yoga poses. Talk about getting a good full body stretch! I like to lay in this pose for as long as I can. The more you do it, the more relaxing it becomes. It took me a while to master this pose, as it looks a lot easier than it actually is."

"Initially when adapting to a fitness lifestyle, fear of discomfort usually sets in. The truth is, when you get fit, exercise is actually something you look forward to. It’s a stress reliever (God knows I’ve needed that over the years), makes you feel relaxed, optimistic and those endorphins are just heavenly!"

"After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries."

