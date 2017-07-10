Most six-year-olds celebrate their birthdays with petting zoos or bouncy houses. Harper Beckham , however, is a bit more elegant. Victoria and David Beckham's only daughter celebrated her sixth birthday at none other than Kensington Palace . Not only did Harper get to invite several friends to the royal residence and dress up like a princess, but they also got to meet a real-life princess on their tour—Princess Beatrice stopped by, posing for a pic with the group.

As it turns out though, the day wasn't made possible because of any special favors given to the Beckham. David posted a sweet picture with Harper and his mother explaining how the whole day came to be. He said, "Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party...."

Mom and Dad were there, serving as the doting chaperones and photographers, both posting on their personal Instagrams snaps from the day and birthday wishes for Harper. David captioned a picture of him hugging his daughter outside of the palace, "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham."

Meanwhile Victoria, not partial to a paragraph-long caption, simply posted a picture of Harper in an outfit change—this time wearing a Cinderella dress costume — saying, "Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕."

The rest of the family got in on the birthday wishes as well. Brothers Brooklyn , Cruz, and Romeo all took to their respective Instagram pages to post sweet pictures with their sister. Maybe, as a birthday present, little Harper will get an Instagram page of her own—or, you know, a castle.

