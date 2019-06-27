Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and baby Archie are going on their first official family trip , and they chose a very personal destination. This fall, the royal trio will be embarking to Africa, where Harry's late mother Princess Diana spent much of her humanitarian efforts, working to eradicate the spread of AIDS and calling for the end of landmines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first royal tour as a family on Instagram, after much speculation about where they would be heading. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn," reads the caption on their latest Instagram post, a photo of the two of them. "The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

Loading View on Instagram

This won't be the first time Harry and Markle have traveled to Africa together. Back in 2017, they celebrated Markle's birthday there, which they shared photos of this past April when highlighting the endangerment of elephants there. "The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world," the caption read. "Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017."

Loading View on Instagram

Plus, the pair took a trip to Botswana in 2016 when they were just getting serious. “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," Harry later said of the trip when they announced their engagement. "We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Soon, they will be giving baby Archie the same opportunity to spend quality time with Harry and Markle in a beautiful place.