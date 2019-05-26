According to multiple royal reporters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning on taking Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (“Baby Sussex”) on a big trip soon: a royal tour of South Africa.

The Daily Mail reported that "officials in South Africa have been told to expect a visit by Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie later this year." A source added that "people have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming” and that "early preparations have begun."

Back in April, before Archie was even born, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah reported for The Sunday Times that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already planning their first overseas trip with their child: an official tour of Africa in the autumn." She noted that if the trip takes place this year, Archie "would become one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour.”

Earlier reports indicated that Archie’s first trip might be one to Los Angeles , Markle’s hometown. A source told Us Weekly that “for Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”

But a royal tour of Africa makes sense, too. As he's talked about before, Prince Harry has a connection with the continent. He’s made frequent visits ever since taking a gap year in Lesotho, where he founded a children’s HIV/AIDS charity, Sentebale, which has outposts in Botswana and Malawi. He’s been to Botswana a number of times, and even took Markle there for a birthday trip when they first started dating.

"I first came [to Botswana] in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me we were going to Africa to get away from it all," the prince shared in an interview . "This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here." It makes perfect sense that he'd want to take his son, now one of the most famous faces in the world, to experience that serenity.