It isn't often that the world offers a glimpse inside the private life of Hedi Slimane , but an exception was made when the designer listed his Los Angeles home. The Céline — ahem, Celine with no accent — creative head is selling the Beverly Hills abode he's inhabited for the past nine years for $17.5 million. While that price tag is out of reach for most, the listing does provide a look at how Slimane has been living, and, as you can expect, it's luxurious.

Slimane's five-bedroom, six-bathroom home comes with an impressive pedigree: It was designed by Rex Lottery in 1961. The midcentury architectural gem, situated in the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood (the one where Beyoncé and Jay Z purchased last year), is the definition of indoor-outdoor with its glass walls. The home offers plenty of privacy, though, with a moat-like pond welcoming guests past a canopy of palms and hammocks. In the backyard, a pool is walled off by hedges and birds of paradise.

As for the interiors, a midcentury minimal aesthetic prevails. According to the description, it offers "an incredible living room with high ceilings, gourmet chef's kitchen with commercial appliances, large dining room, office/media room, beautiful master suite and much more."

If Slimane is granted the listing price, he stands to make quite a profit — specifically, four times as much as the $4,650,000 he paid for it back in 2009. At the time, even that price tag was somewhat of a deal as the house was listed at $4,650,000.

Outside of the fact that selling the house now is great business for Slimane, it's somewhat eyebrow-raising that he's unloading his home after unloading on Los Angeles. In his last interview , Slimane gave a brash take on the city which has undergone many changes in the 10 years he's lived there. "I arrived in California in 2008, and I was already very attracted to Los Angeles, where I frequently went since the end of the 1990s," he said. "I would start all my Dior collections there, in my hotel room. The city was still asleep, so it was the perfect time to fill in a blank page. There was no creative or artistic stimulation yet, nor was there an emergence of a strong music scene... [Los Angeles] has changed today. It's been taken over and the authenticity is slowly getting lost because the megalopolis appeals to the world and the youth. Los Angeles is an open-air construction site and its mythical places are disappearing day by day." One that is not, however, is Slimane's Beverly Hills home.