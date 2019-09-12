Hunter Schafer Loves All the Euphoria Makeup at Fashion Week

While we are only one city into the Spring 2020 fashion season, a few trends have already emerged from New York Fashion Week . Polka dots, for one, seem to be having a moment, as are short shorts and corsets. But if one trend stood above the rest, it was undoubtedly wild, artistic, over-the-top eye makeup, as inspired by HBO's Euphoria . Clouds painted on eyelids? Rhinestone eyeliner? Glitter, glitter, and more glitter? Yep, it was all there—and it officially has a stamp of approval from one of the show's stars, as well.

"It's everywhere!" said Hunter Schafer , who plays Jules, lover of wild eyeliner, on the show. "It's cool to see how people are interpreting it. People are doing a beautiful job, and its about having fun and expressing yourself and not giving a shit. There's been some nice versions of it."

The 19 year old was enjoying a bit of a respite from the craziness of the week at a private lunch to celebrate Etro's new Pegaso Bag, which also brought out Suki Waterhouse, Nina Agdal, Halima Aden, and Elsa Hosk. For the occasion, Schafer was dressed in a cool tweed blazer from the brand—"I think they got my taste. I love a good yellow," she noted—and, notably, a completely makeup free face. "I don't really wear makeup, unless someone else is doing it," she explained.

If Euphoria -inspired makeup was the biggest trend of the week, then the second biggest trend was the cast itself, with just about every actor, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferrera, making the rounds. "Just about everyone is here," Schafer said. "There are quite a few of us here. I still need to see Angus [Cloud]. I'll track him down." Naturally, the biggest reunion spot had been at Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday night. "It was beautiful," Schafer said, citing it as the highlight of her week. "I had seen some stuff at fittings, but I was not expecting the massive thing that it was."

The actress is no stranger to such massive things when it comes to fashion shows, having worked as a runway model for several years. While that role requires running around to castings, fittings, and, yes, makeup all day, Schafer was enjoying her newfound role on the sidelines, which allowed for such breaks as, say, a luxurious Etro lunch in the middle of the day. "It's nice to be attending shows instead of walking them," she said. "It's much less stressful when you don't have to worry about a walk or anything. Not to shade anything! It feels good to be observing rather than in the middle of it all."

