Two weeks ago, the headlines that Jake Gyllenhaal was suddenly desperate for a baby seemed inescapable, thanks to an interview the 36-year-old actor gave about the joys of babysitting his sister Maggie 's daughters and wanting a family of his own, which brought to light all the repeated instances in which the actor has vocalized his dream of becoming a dad.

Much quicker than nine months later, Gyllenhaal's prayers have—at least temporarily—been answered, thanks to his new gig as a Calvin Klein model. His first campaign, shot by Raf Simons's longtime collaborator Willy Vanderperre , has ensured that Gyllenhaal the dad will soon be plastered all over billboards and magazine pages: It pictures the actor in a tight embrace with Liya Kebede and an adorable four-year-old actress named Leila, whom Gyllenhaal gazes lovingly down upon.

Pinterest Liya Kebede, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Leila. © Willy Vanderperre

To be clear, Gyllenhaal is not about to steal Lauren Hutton's job as Calvin Klein's underwear model; he's simply the star of the brand's fragrances division, and specifically the scent Eternity Calvin Klein. The women's version is a "spicy floral" inspired by the wedding ring inscribed with the word "eternity" that the Duke of Windsor, as Edward VIII was known after he abdicated the throne to marry the American socialite Wallis Simpson, gave to his wife, while the men's is an "aromatic fougère" with hints of basil, moss, sage, and geranium. More importantly, though, the fragrance also focuses on "longstanding ideas of romance, love, intimacy and commitment," which Gyllenhaal and his new fam will soon illustrate further, and presumably even more adorably, in an upcoming TV campaign.

This definitely explains Gyllenhaal's recent forays into fashion, beyond becoming pals with Tom Ford after starring in the designer-director's film Nocturnal Animals last year: The actor turned heads when he made it to the somewhat sparsely attended New York Fashion Week: Men's this summer for Simons's Blade Runner -esque showing in Chinatown , as well as Calvin Klein's usual star-studded show last month at this past New York Fashion Week. In fact, judging from photos of him with Simons, he seems to be building quite the family at Calvin Klein. (If Simons, who's currently happily settled with his partner and his beloved dog , doesn't cut it, though, he might just consider giving Adwoa Aboah a call .)

Pinterest Jake Gyllenhaal and Raf Simons at New York Fashion Week: Men's. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

