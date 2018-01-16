Jane Fonda isn't going to let what she calls "a little cancer" stop her from doing anything.

The Grace and Frankie actress appeared on AOL Build on Tuesday to promote the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix original series with a bandage on her lower lip.

"I just want to explain the bandage," she said candidly at the start of the interview, before the host could even ask a question. "I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this."

"It's amazing that you still came," he replied, acknowledging that many celebs (and, let's be honest, non-celebs) would skip out on being in front of a camera until they'd healed.

"The world is falling apart. What's a lip?" she quipped.

The 80-year-old actress has always maintained a no apologies, no-BS attitude toward her appearance. In November, she appeared in an un-retouched photoshoot for Town and Country , and has been open and honest about the fact that she's had plastic surgery — though any journalist who wants to ask her about it when there are more important things to talk about best be careful. (Just ask Megyn Kelly , who was promptly shut down after doing just that last year).

In a later interview with Howard Stern, the actress revealed that she was going to be fine, ABC reports , and she's even found a "clever way" to disguise the bandage until it's healed:

According to People , Fonda also had a tumor removed from her breast in 2011. At the time, her reps told the magazine that she was "100% cancer free" and that "she’s completely fine and it’s business as usual for her."

Looks like it's "business as usual" this time around, too, but we wish her a speedy recovery.

