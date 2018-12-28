Jared Leto Celebrated His 47th Birthday By Dressing as a Naked Santa

Want to feel old? This week Jared Leto hit 47 as he celebrated his birthday on December 26, the day after Christmas . Looking at him, though, time has seemingly stood still. Leto took the opportunity to remind his Instagram followers of exactly that by ringing in his birthday in, well, his birthday suit and a Santa hat.

Leto posted a photo showing his cut abs, while wearing a Santa hat that said "Merry Christmas," writing in the caption, "Merry xmas and happy holidays xo." He then posted another shirtless selfie, this time wearing a seemingly different Christmas hat that didn't have any writing on it at all. (When your birthday falls the day after Christmas, you're entitled to a deep collection of Santa wear, apparently.) Leto also shared a topless video selfie with one of Instagram's Christmas filters, where he announced an upcoming festival being held by his band Thirty Seconds to Mars in Croatia next year from August 9 -12.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

One thing Leto didn't share: How he seemingly defies time and gravity by looking as good as he does at 47. He did recently tell GQ however that it comes down to sleep. "Good clean living is the best, and taking care of yourself," he said. "Sleep, sleep is a big one... if you're working all the time you need to reset your hard drive."

The Gucci ambassador also credited his vegan diet a couple of years ago when asked how he hides any signs of aging. “Twenty solid years of eating vegetarian/vegan and taking care of myself,” Leto told Rolling Stone . “It’s probably just down to sleep and diet.” There are some exceptions he makes though: "I’m actually a cheagan, a cheating vegan," he continued. "I don’t eat meat ever. But if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite, or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river, I’d probably eat it."

Last year Leto told Ellen DeGeneres, "Apparently the internet thinks that I’m ageless or that I’ve sold my soul to the devil," before he played a game that showed just how little Leto has aged. Even he couldn't tell his age apart from photos of himself — and, with each passing year, it's getting harder and harder to.