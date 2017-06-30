Well, it finally happened. Jay-Z copped to everything that Beyoncé called him out on via her groundbreaking album Lemonade last year. Or, at least, we think it happened.

Just before midnight on Thursday, Jay-Z dropped 4:44 , his first album in four years, exclusively on his streaming service Tidal, and even though it's been mere hours since the 10 new tracks hit the web, the internet is already fairly certain that the project is a response to Lemonade , in which Bey accused him of cheating on her in the past.

Even though Lemonade seems to conclude with a message of forgiveness and a desire to move on from the past, Jay-Z seems to own up to his alleged cheating.

On the track "4:44," he raps, "I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us / And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?"

Jay-Z also makes reference to one "Becky with the good hair," a mysterious character named on Beyoncé's "Sorry" who many believe to be the woman Jay-Z was cheating on her with. "I’ll f--- up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky!" he raps on "Family Feud."

And even that now infamous elevator brawl with his sister-in-law Solange following the 2014 Met Gala gets a shoutout. For those who don't recall, leaked video footage shows Solange lunging at Jay-Z in the club elevator to The Top of the Standard. The rapper says on his album's first track "Kill Jay Z," "You egged Solange on, knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away / I didn't even know what else to say."

A slew of Twitter users, naturally, have their own theories about 4:44 . Some have pointed out similarities in the lyrics on both Jay-Z's new release and Lemonade , while others have simply applauded the rapper for owning up to his past.

Of course, 4:44 isn't the only high-profile new release from the Carters. The couple welcomed twins earlier this month.

