Jennifer Aniston turns 50 on Monday, February 11, and celebrated her birthday last night with a huge party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. JustJared obtained a list of all the stars in attendance, plus pictures of the arrivals, and it's basically half of Hollywood: "Barbra Streisand , Brad Pitt , Charlie Day, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford , David Arquette, David Foster, David Spade, Demi Moore , Derek Blasberg, Diane Keaton, Ellen DeGeneres, George Clooney (with wife Amal) , Gwyneth Paltrow , Heather Parry, James Brolin, Jason Bateman (with wife Amanda Anka), Jennifer Meyer, John Mayer, Jon Hamm, Kate Hudson (with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa), Katy Perry , Keith Richards, Laura Dern , Lisa Kudrow, Orlando Bloom, Rande Gerber, Reese Witherspoon (with husband Jim Toth), Robert Downey Jr. (with wife Susan), Sandra Bullock (with Bryan Randall), Tom Ford ."

So many things to note here. Number one, Lisa Kudrow! Any time two of the Friends cast members are in the same place at the same time, an angel gets its wings. Number two, David Arquette, ex-husband of Courtney Cox. Interesting. Remember the episode where Arquette played a man who was stalking Phoebe's twin sister Ursula and ended up dating Phoebe? Of course you do. Number three, Brad Pitt. Ex-husband of the birthday girl herself, Jen Aniston. You may have heard about that.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

He arrived in a black SUV and was dropped off at the front door off the hotel. Literally nothing else has been made public. For all we know, he spent the entire party staring at his phone playing Angry Birds, because doesn't Brad Pitt seem like the type of person who would still be playing Angry Birds? Or maybe he reminisced with Kudrow about the Friends episode where he played Ross' formerly-fat friend who came to Thanksgiving and hated Rachel. Also, Reese Witherspoon played Rachel's sister in a couple of episodes. All we're saying is... Friends holds up.

Related: Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Ran Into Each Other and Danced on New Year’s Eve in Wyoming