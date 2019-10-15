Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram !

The star joined Instagram on Tuesday morning, and made her debut on the platform with a selfie featuring all five of her Friends co-stars: Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston captioned the snap. “HI INSTAGRAM.” As of press time the post has a little over three million likes. Friends will never die! Gen-Z loves it!

Aniston’s many celebrity friends were pleased to see that she joined the social network (her bio reads “My friends call me Jen”). Ex-husband Justin Theroux commented “Woot-Woot!,” claiming to have made the first like on the post. “This is big,” wrote Erin Foster. “YASSS!!!” Aniston’s close friend Reese Witherspoon wrote. “Welcome to Insta Jen !!!”

Comedian Whitney Cummings wrote that “all I can say is MUTE BUTTON.”

Cummings was obviously joking, but fans definitely didn’t agree. Hundreds of thousands of them went to Aniston’s page to hit the follow button–she currently has 582 thousand followers. Aniston amassed so many followers in such a short period of time that her page actually broke. Fans took to Twitter to complain that they were unable to follow the actress.

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” an Instagram rep told Page Six . “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

The issues seem to have been resolved–we were able to follow Aniston with no problems. It’s a major debut. We’re eager to see what she posts next.