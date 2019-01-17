Marie Kondo 's minimalistic approach to organization first took the world by storm back in 2014, when she released her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing . Years later, she's nowrevolutionizing the mindsets (and closets) of a whole new audience, thanks to the release of her Tidying Up Netflix series on New Year's Day. Among those newly tidied homes is that of Jennifer Garner , who took a stab at the KonMari Method this week—and ended up having to call in backup.

Garner documented her attempt at organizing her junk drawer—an overwhelmingly cluttered mainstay in every episode of Kondo's new show—on her Instagram account. In the video, the actress digs through the drawer, which appears to be loaded predominantly with a tangle of belts and wires. Elsewhere in the seemingly bottomless drawer are a rain bonnet, which Garner promptly ties around her head; a box of Silken Mist pantyhose, by which she seems completely bewildered; an old Invisalign package; and a bag of doubloons, likely fakes used to complement some Halloween costume or other, though you never know when it comes to the lives of the rich and famous. Perhaps the most enlightening video comes at the very end, when a confused Garner is suddenly realizes what a PopSocket is, and goes on to describe it as "one of those things that makes people, like, smoke their phones." Not really, Jen, but OK!

"@mariekondo—I'm all about it," Garner captioned her post, though her subsequent hashtags and emojis gave off a much less confident image: "#doubloonssparkjoy #junkdrawer 🙅🏻‍♀️ #canyoucomeover😬."

Garner isn't the only celebrity to be drawn in by the truly life-changing magic of Tidying Up . Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the early fans of Kondo's book, with each sharing the KonMari method on their respective lifestyle sites .

More recently, since the show's release, American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock documented his own KonMari-ing on Instagram. "Farewell finished crosswords from weeks and months ago... thank you for saving me from every dementia but I really can't fit you all in my house anymore," he captioned a photo of a massive pile of finished crossword puzzles, adding, "and thanks a lot for making me do this to these sweet things @mariekondo."

