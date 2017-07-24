Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated the dawn of Leo season over the weekend in Rodriguez's hometown of Miami. The couple—who share the same birthday week—threw a joint party, and it was just as over the top as you might expect from the famous duo.

J-Rod's party included everything glitz and glam, from two matching multitiered birthday cakes to a barely-there dress. Lopez, who turns 48 today (July 24), showed off her stunning figure in a black minidress, made mostly of mesh with a large cutout back and side, paired with her signature oversize hoop earrings . Rodriguez, celebrating 42 years just three days later on July 27, donned a tailored blue suit with black shoes and an undone, white button-down, naturally.

The his-and-hers cakes featured custom Swarovski crystal nameplates , and shared a white-and-gold color scheme. J-Lo's cake stood six tiers to A-Rod's four, and hers was round with gilded accents and edible roses, whereas his was a more masculine square shape featuring a geometric pattern.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez shared pictures of the soirée on Instagram, using #Leos, #305, #birthdayboy, and #birthdaygirl quite generously. J-Lo shared a particularly intimate picture of herself whispering something funny in Rodriguez's ear, with the caption, "In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US," and he wrote, "Happy Birthday to Us!!!"

The two reportedly danced the night away to "Sweet Caroline," among other classic songs. (What could be more romantic than Neil Diamond ?)

Lopez and Rodriguez have been an item for just six months, with the former baseball star confirming the relationship on The View in March. The two made their red-carpet debut as a head-turning couple at the 2017 Met Gala. In an interview with Extra , Lopez said of her beau, “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be." He, in turn, also had sweet words about Lopez, saying on The View , "We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother."

When asked what might surprise fans about Lopez, Rodriguez said, "She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person." We believe you, A-Rod, but that party dress might beg to differ.

