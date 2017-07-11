Jennifer Lopez in "The Staying Power of Jennifer Lopez," photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin; W magazine May 2016.

Seeing that Jennifer Lopez is a talented actress in addition to being a famous pop star, her music videos tend to feature strong storylines. Remember when she played four different characters in "Get Right?" And the video for her new single, "Ni Tú Ni Yo," which dropped Tuesday and is the first single off her Spanish-language album, is no exception. In it, she stages an over-the-top photo shoot with a very, very handsome fashion photographer, whom she falls for. All while her ex-husband and now-collaborator Marc Anthony presides over the production.

What sets the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" video apart from the rest of Lopez's work is that rather than acting out an elaborate plot or showing off her dance moves, she focuses more on flaunting her bold fashion choices. Lopez does nearly 10 different outfit changes in a total of four minutes, including numerous caftans and sequin numbers, as well as a Fausto Puglisi waist-high slit dress and a bodysuit made out of rope. It's almost more fashion film than music video.

Of course, this is not the first time Jennifer Lopez has exhibited strong fashion tastes in her music videos (and in real life), but it's certainly in the top ten. Below, we've ranked J.Lo's best music video fashion moments, from the block to today.

1. "I'm Real (Remix)" featuring Ja Rule, 2009

Jean shorts, hoop earrings , and a nameplate necklace are classic Jenny From the Block style, but the real fashion moment here is Jennifer Lopez's short pink Juicy Couture tracksuit, which has made its way back into fashion today.

2. "I Luh Ya Papi," featuring French Montana, 2014

This music video could be the trailer for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace , as it's full of gaudy Miami neons and prints. But more importantly, it features a recreation of Lopez's iconic 2000 Grammy Awards v-neck Versace dress in bodysuit form.

3. "Jenny From the Block," 2009

A classic: cargo pants, a mesh tank top with lace-up boots, and a knit beanie would come to define the Jennifer Lopez 2000's fashion palette. She would also revisit this look for "Get Right," which is another classic.

4. "Play," 2009

The future was written in this music video, which not only features corsets, but also a fur coat and bucket hat ensemble that was very Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 .

5. "Ain't Your Mama," 2016

Lopez plays an old-school housewife for most of the video, but in the end she changes into waist-high Jimmy Choo denim chap boots.

6. "Live It Up" featuring Pitbull, 2013

The theme of this music video is quite literally a Paris fashion show, with plenty of fringe, feathers, and sequins. Lopez also has a nice yellow lipstick moment.

7. "Love Don't Cost a Thing," 2011

And neither does high fashion, if you're Jennifer Lopez. At the end of this video, she wears a bedazzled crop-top and Nike Cortez sneakers with a silver choker, which we could definitely see Bella Hadid in today.

8. "All I Have" featuring LL Cool J, 2009

Lopez is ice cold in this music video, where she wears a fur newsboy cap and LL Cool J sports a puffer jacket.

9. "I'm Real," 2011

This music video features Lopez's biker chic moment, as well as her American Spice Girl look, which included a white tracksuit, American flag bikini, and pigtails.

10. "On the Floor" featuring Pitbull, 2011

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of the club in a ruffle collar dress as well as a silver bodysuit, which leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

