MACY'S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR -- Pictured: (l-r) Alexander Delgado of Gente De Zona and Jennifer Lopez rehearse ?NI TU NI YO? for the 2017 "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can't do?

On Tuesday night, the singer, actress, dancer and mother performed her new song, "Ni Tu Ni Yo," at Macy's annual July 4 Fireworks in a physics-defying, double-slitted dress by Fausto Puglisi , as reported by Elle . . If the dress looks familiar, that's because Kendall Jenner wore a cream-and-white version of the gown to the 2014 Much Music awards red carpet. Clearly, there's no need for a who wore it better competition, as both women looked stunning in the daring dress.

Sticking with her "I'm Real" mantra of 2001, 2017 J.Lo is constantly taking the inane idea of "dressing for your age" and shutting it down. She was also recently spotted wearing the same dress as 19-year-old Ariel Winter and always wears timelessly stunning dresses on whatever red carpet she appears on. In an interview in W magazine 's March 2017 issue, the 47-year-old opened up about how getting older has made her love her body in an entirely new way. "I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s," she said "Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way—I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have." Need further proof? Just ask Tracy Anderson .

"I purposely took myself off of training celebrities years ago," Anderson told W . "I have a lot of celebs who go to my gyms but they can’t hire me. But I will train with Jennifer Lopez because she’s got so much going on and she’s so physically connected to her body and it’s such a part of who she is."

Now watch J.Lo casually defy physics:

