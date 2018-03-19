Hello, it is Monday, the start of a new week, and apparently the internet would like you to spend part of the day considering Jim Carrey's portrait of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and whatever amount of "outrage" and "backlash" it may have inspired.

Carrey, who if you're not aware, has found a second calling as a visual artist (a fact he's spoken to us about before in length ), and on Saturday night he tweeted out a doodle of what appears to be Sanders with the message, "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"

This is not the first time Carrey has posted political portraits, nor is it the first time he's criticized the Trump administration, nor, even, is it the first time he's talked about his own particular views on the Christian faith. Yet, somehow it was this Tweet that spawned a mini media-circus.

Fox News, citing a few random Twitter accounts, wrote he was "slammed" for the "garish" portrait. ABC News, also citing a few random Twitter accounts, claimed he was "criticized."

Apparently we are expected to believe that someone expressing political views online only to be criticized by someone who holds different political views is somehow news in 2018. Apparently, anytime a celebrity does anything online and there are at least three random twitter accounts to "slam" them, it is a news story. Apparently, Jim Carey posting politically-charged artwork online is news, even though most of Carrey's Twitter account lately seems to be politically-charged artwork.

Here's Carrey's take on Marco Rubio.

Here's one of Trump.

Guy is not a fan of House Speaker Paul Ryan, either.

Mitch McConnell, sure, he's doodled that guy in an unflattering light, too.

Carrey has pretty much sketched all the major Republican power players in DC over the past few weeks (here ), so it would actually be a surprise if he never got around to sketching Sanders. She is one of the administration's most publicly visible faces; that is her job as Press Secretary, after all. She's not particularly portrayed any more or less flatteringly than any of the others. The only thing exaggerated about the painting is not her appearance or features, but rather her super angry expression. We do suppose their could be some controversy in Carrey's decision to note Sanders' faith, but none of the news articles actually get into that. It's not like Carrey is some "heathenous" nonbeliever, either. He's talked about his own views on Christianity for years, once telling us he studies "Christ consciousness, non-dualism and the Bhagavad Gita."

It's not exactly like there's any dearth of real political news out there right now. We're just days removed from the revelation that President Trump had fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, possibly via Tweet. Over the weekend, the Justice Department controversially fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime target of Trump's Twitter ire, just days before he was set to retire and collect his full pension. Today, the President made the announcement that he believes some drug dealers deserve the death penalty. Then there's the looming and still very vague and confusing matter of Trump's possible meeting with North Korean officials. Though, we guess if you wanted to talk about some political news that didn't involve all of that, you could talk about some doodle a comedy actor made on Twitter and that some other people on Twitter didn't like it.

We can at least take solace in the fact that no one will even remember any of this even happened by Wednesday.

