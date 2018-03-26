Earlier this month, Joe Jonas sent the internet into a tailspin when he posted a photo on Instagram of his newest ink, done by Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery, featuring a simple line drawing of a naked woman with her eyes closed and knees pulled to her chest, all enclosed in a small box. At the time, many speculated that it was a rendering of his fiancé Sophie Turner , possibly in character as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones .

That speculation seems to have been disproved by Turner herself, who appeared on Curt Montgomery's Instagram page a week after Jonas. (Cosmopolitan discovered the post.) That photo, a close-up of the front of Turner's thigh, shows a tattoo that looks a lot like Jonas's — another line drawing of what looks like the same woman, this time with her back turned, looking over her shoulder — and it seems unlikely that she would get a tattoo of herself. Though the photo doesn't show Turner's face, it's definitely her leg, since the double-banded diamond engagement ring with which Jonas proposed to her in October is fully visible in the shot.

Turner has been inked by Montgomery before: On March 12, the day after Jonas showed off his own tat, Turner posted a photo of a faceless rabbit freshly tattooed on the back of her arm, tagging Montgomery in the caption.

