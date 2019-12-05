John Boyega , who crash-landed into our consciousness when he portrayed a storm trooper named Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and its sequels, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker ), has some thoughts on the streaming wars .

Some background: In addition to Netflix and Hulu, we now have Apple TV+ and Disney+ (and the forthcoming HBO Max) to worry about subscribing to. And right now, it seems like everyone is obsessed with Disney+, with all of its nostalgic content, Star Wars movies and TV shows, and every Marvel movie ever made. But Boyega isn't so keen.

While participating in the press tour for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , Boyega discussed how his role as Finn will come to an end with this final installment of the J.J. Abrams trilogy. However, Finn, along with Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) could show up in future Star Wars projects if the actors want to participate. And since Star Wars now has another platform on which it could continue telling its story, those characters could theoretically live on in some sort of spin-off series, not unlike The Mandalorian or the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor or the Rogue One spin-off focused on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

But when Variety asked Boyega about his plans to return as Finn, he had a cheeky reply: "You ain't going to Disney+ me! I ain’t getting no Disney Plus!”

It seems that not even a DCOM could convince the Star Wars actor to get onboard with the streaming service. “I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films," he added.

And like the rest of the world, he has some thoughts on the undeniably cute Baby Yoda, too. In an interview with MTV News, the actor shared his take on the little green creature of indeterminate gender that we're all so obsessed with. "Man, that baby was doing too much," he said.

Still, he (understandably) finds Baby Yoda cuter than Porgs .

