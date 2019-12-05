Laura Dern went viral earlier this week thanks to the meme of the moment: Baby Yoda. The wee alien was unveiled just weeks ago on Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, and immediately caused an internet frenzy. He’s so cute! He sips tea! Much like Dern’s Big Little Lies character Renata Klein , Baby Yoda was made to be gif’d.

On Monday night at the IFP Gotham Awards in New York City, the actress was honored by her Marriage Story and Little Women directors Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, both of whom sported Raf Simons sweaters with her face on them . But Dern, who appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi , made bigger waves on the red carpet, when she told Variety reporter Marc Malkin that she saw Baby Yoda at a basketball game.

“I think he was at a basketball game,” she said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

“It was NBA,” she clarified. She provided no additional context. And Twitter promptly went insane.

And now Dern has enlisted her Little Women co-star Timothée Chalamet in her hunt for Baby Yoda at NBA games. Dern and the Internet’s boyfriend (slash sickly Victorian youth) sat courtside for the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game in Boston on Wednesday night. Dern Instagrammed the moment for posterity. “Caught a game to see if I could find him again,” she captioned a photo of her and Chalamet happily laughing up on the Jumbotron. “#BabyYoda .”

Dern did not reveal whether or not she found Baby Yoda. But she isn’t the only celebrity who’s searching for him. Gwendoline Christie is also on the lookout.