In an era where seemingly everything is mined for inspiration—or, let’s be frank, appropriation—what does it take to be truly one of a kind? A willingness to break the rules is essential; a strong sense of personal style certainly doesn't hurt; but most of all, you need to have a truly meaningful point of view. At W we are all about celebrating originality, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite people who are constantly pushing boundaries, and asked them to share valuable insights. They may be just starting out or in the prime of their careers, but they are all leading the conversation in their chosen fields—whether it’s fashion, art, film, music, photography, or even skateboarding. The bottom line is that, regardless of their differences, they all share one very important trait: for them, standing out, rather than blending in, is not an option but a necessity.

Jonah Hill is a writer, director, actor, and recently crowned style icon who made his directorial debut last year with Mid90s , a film about an aspiring skater growing up in 1990s Los Angeles.

Who is an Original to you?

Yorgos Lanthimos, Kool Keith, Del the Funky Homosapien, Prince Paul, and the Beastie Boys.

How would you describe your style?

I often think I’m two different people in a lot of ways, and that is reflected in what I wear. One day I’m tie-dye and bucket hat and pink shorts and Adidas slides, and another day I’m all black or all navy The Row and dress shoes. I never know which day is gonna be batshit or monochromatic and adult.

Who are your style icons?

Francesco Risso, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , Miuccia Prada , Henry Rollins, Charlie Feldstein, Jack and Laz, photos of old Jews in Miami in the ’60s, Raekwon, Q-Tip , and the Beastie Boys.

What was your first major fashion purchase?

A camel Prada cashmere coat.

What’s the most prized possession in your closet?

A Row leather jacket and my Adidas ­Sambas with the fat laces.

