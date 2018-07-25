Eiza González and Josh Duhamel were one of Hollywood's most low-key, quiet couples, but not even they could make it through the end of this year.

After splitting from Fergie in September 2017 (whom he married in 2009 and has one sone with named Axl Jack), Josh Duhamel began dating actress Eiza González in February 2018. The couple kept things low-key—the actor was not even Gonzalez's date at the 2018 Met Gala or at the 2018 Oscars. Just a few weeks ago, the couple was spotted making out in Mexico while on vacation, but this romance was to be short lived. The couple only lasted for five months, and things reportedly ended between the two because "their work schedules were tough on the relationship" according to sources at People .

It does appear to be true that both actors have got their hands full with their Hollywood obligations for the foreseeable future. González, best known for her performance in the 2017 film Baby Driver , does have a handful of films and television series in various stages of production, and Duhamel, fresh off the success of Love, Simon is set to star in the upcoming film Dogs Best Friend with his Transformers co-star, Megan Fox. He is also in the midst of writing and directing his own film called The Buddy Games , starring Olivia Munn and Dax Shepard. That is a fairly busy schedule for both actors, indeed.

When the former couple was spotted on vacation over the Fourth of July holiday, a source told People that “their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together. They seem very happy,” but sometimes not even the happiest of couples can be safe from the demanding schedules of Hollywood.

Though, Duhamel wasn't shy about commenting on the end of the relationship to paparazzi. According to the Daily Mail , he reportedly told photographs waiting outside his gym that “If you’re looking for Eiza, we’re done.”

