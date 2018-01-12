Congratulations to Julia Louis-Dreyfus , who, as of Thursday, is officially done with chemotherapy for her breast cancer . To help their mom celebrate this huge milestone, her two sons made a hilarious video in which they dramatically lip sync to Michael Jackson's "Beat It"—you know, because their mom just "beat" several rounds of chemo.

The video starts with an innocent enough title card reading "Mom's Last Chemo Day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie," before it fades away to reveal alternating clips of 25-year-old Henry Hall and 20-year-old Charlie Hall wildly dancing and aggressively lip syncing to the 1982 classic. Though Michael Jackson's iconic video won several awards upon its release, this minute-long clip of the Hall brothers' fist-pumping like their lives depend on it and mouthing along perfectly to every word; deserves some consideration, too. Henry's mean-mug at the camera after the first "beat it" deserves some kind of award for Outstanding Facial Expression. (That exists, right?)

Louis-Dreyfus posted the video on her Instagram on Thursday . "My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain't they sweet?" she captioned the video.

The Veep star first revealed that she was battling breast cancer in September. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote in a post on Instagram at the time. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Since then, many of the Emmy winner's friends and supporters have sent her encouraging messages on social media. The day after she made her announcement, fellow former Veep Joe Biden posted a picture of the two of them on Twitter, writing, "We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia." And when Louis-Dreyfus began her chemo treatments, a few of her Veep costars came together to make another hilarious lip sync video, this time to Katy Perry's "Roar." "How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. I’ve watched it a gazillion times," JLD captioned the clip on Instagram.