Sequels are not something Julia Roberts has often done, but if you've ever wanted to see her revive some of her classic characters you're in luck. On Wednesday's Late Late Show , host James Corden played Role Recall with Roberts, dashing through iconic scenes from her most famous films with the help of a blue screen and some quick-acting props people. It's kind of like Carpool Karaoke for actors, a rundown of their greatest hits in quick succession. And with Julia Roberts, there's no shortage of greatest hits.

All told, the duo managed to recreate lines from: Notting Hill , Mona Lisa Smile , Larry Crowne , Runaway Bride , Steel Magnolias ("drink your JUICE, Shelby"), Charlie Wilson's War , Mystic Pizza , America's Sweethearts , Eat Pray Love , Closer , Pretty Woman , Valentine's Day and Mother's Day , Stepmom , her upcoming flick Wonder , Mirror Mirror , Flatliners (the fun-bad original, not the really bad new one), Hook , Charlotte's Web , Erin Brockovich , The Pelican Brief , Sleeping With the Enemy , Mary Reilly (a film where her character falls in love with Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde that no one seems to have remembered until now), Ocean's 11 , Ocean's 12 (one of her few actual sequels), and My Best Friend's Wedding .

Takes a moment to breathe.

And then the pair sweetly ended the nostalgic segment with a singalong of Dionne Warwick's " Say a Little Prayer ," an utterly delightful song memorably featured in My Best Friend's Wedding .

Watching Roberts run through these roles is fun, but it also shows just how many empowered and strong character she's played over the years. There she is telling people off in Erin Brockovich , telling people off in Ocean's , and most famously, telling off the snooty saleslady in Pretty Woman . You know the line.

Related: Julia Roberts Gives a Rare Interview About Fashion: "I Love It"